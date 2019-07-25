DGAP-AFR: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2019 / 15:51


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019
German: https://www.hamborner.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html














Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
