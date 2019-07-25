

CANCOM: Preliminary figures show revenue growth of 40 percent in the second quarter of 2019, well above expectations





CANCOM: Preliminary figures show revenue growth of 40 percent in the second quarter of 2019, well above expectations



Munich, Germany, 25 July 2019 - According to preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2019, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 421.8 million, a very high increase of 40.3 percent compared with the second quarter of the prior year (prior year: EUR 300.6 million). Organic sales growth alone amounted to 31.8 percent in the second quarter.



CANCOM Group"s preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also show a more than significant improvement over the comparable prior-year period, both on an adjusted and unadjusted basis:



EBITDA (adjusted) rose in the second quarter of 2019 to EUR 31.3 million, an increase of 23.7 percent (prior year: EUR 25.3 million). The organic growth rate of EBITDA (adjusted) was 13.4 percent. The EBITDA margin (adjusted) was 7.4 percent (previous year: 8.4 percent).



EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was EUR 28.5 million, 29.0 percent up on the prior year (prior year: EUR 22.1 million).



With a view to the first half of the current financial year, the preliminary figures for the CANCOM Group show consolidated sales of EUR 791.8 million and thus also very high sales growth of 30.1 percent compared with the first half of the prior year (prior year: EUR 608.5 million). Organic sales growth in the first half of 2019 amounted to 22.1 percent.



The CANCOM Group"s EBITDA (adjusted) for the first half of 2019 was EUR 59.1 million, 21.4 percent above the comparable figure (prior year: EUR 48.7 million). Purely organic, EBITDA (adjusted) grew by 11.1 percent. The EBITDA margin (adjusted) was 7.5 percent (prior year: 8.0 percent).



EBITDA for the first half of 2019 amounted to EUR 53.7 million, representing growth of 21.2 percent (prior year: EUR 44.3 million).



CANCOM Group"s complete half-year financial report 2019 will be published on 14 August 2019.



About CANCOM



As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM helps customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.



The CANCOM Group"s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.



With more than 3,500 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of around 1.4 billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).











