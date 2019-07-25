DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: Preliminary figures show revenue growth of 40 percent in the second quarter of 2019, well above expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results
CANCOM: Preliminary figures show revenue growth of 40 percent in the second quarter of 2019, well above expectations
Munich, Germany, 25 July 2019 - According to preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2019, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 421.8 million, a very high increase of 40.3 percent compared with the second quarter of the prior year (prior year: EUR 300.6 million). Organic sales growth alone amounted to 31.8 percent in the second quarter.
CANCOM Group"s preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also show a more than significant improvement over the comparable prior-year period, both on an adjusted and unadjusted basis:
With a view to the first half of the current financial year, the preliminary figures for the CANCOM Group show consolidated sales of EUR 791.8 million and thus also very high sales growth of 30.1 percent compared with the first half of the prior year (prior year: EUR 608.5 million). Organic sales growth in the first half of 2019 amounted to 22.1 percent.
The CANCOM Group"s EBITDA (adjusted) for the first half of 2019 was EUR 59.1 million, 21.4 percent above the comparable figure (prior year: EUR 48.7 million). Purely organic, EBITDA (adjusted) grew by 11.1 percent. The EBITDA margin (adjusted) was 7.5 percent (prior year: 8.0 percent).
CANCOM Group"s complete half-year financial report 2019 will be published on 14 August 2019.
Notifying company:
Contact/Notifying person:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group"s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.
With more than 3,500 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of around 1.4 billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105, DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910, 541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|847161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
847161 25-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
