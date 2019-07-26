DGAP-AFR: euromicron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.07.2019 / 14:17


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


euromicron AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
German: https://www.euromicron.de/finanzberichte














Language: English
Company: euromicron AG

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.euromicron.de





 
