CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2019 results on August 5, 2019

Luxembourg, July 26, 2019 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on August 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2019 results.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company"s development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 (ends September 30, 2019) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.





Information on the conference call:

Date: August 5, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST



Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Mark Wilhelms (CFO)



Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 2 588 43 69

Belgium

+45 89 87 21 46

Denmark

+358 9 42720657

Finland

+33 4 82 98 62 47

France

+49 30 232531411

Germany

+39 02 6006 3140

Italy

+81 3 4540 2577

Japan

+352 28 48 74 04

Luxembourg

+31 40 744 1295

Netherlands

+41 43 550 14 75

Switzerland

+44 1635 598060

United Kingdom

+1 646 712 9911

United States of America



It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:



Andreas Schröder



Tel.: +352 286 770 21



E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:



Tobias Eberle



Tel.: +49 69 794090 24



E-Mail: Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de



Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. In the 2018 fiscal year, Stabilus reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.