Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2019

English: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4005/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2019.html





