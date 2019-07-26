DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2019
2019. július 26., péntek, 16:08
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2019
Guildford, UK, July 26, 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2019.
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|847611
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
847611 26.07.2019
