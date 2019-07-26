DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend





Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2019





26.07.2019 / 16:08







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2019

Guildford, UK, July 26, 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share.

The dividend is payable on September 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2019.

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com