26-Jul-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SLM Solutions: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2019

Luebeck, July 26, 2019 - Following discussions with the management responsible for the Company"s international regions, the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, today came to the conclusion that the sales and earnings guidance originally issued by the previous management team for the 2019 financial year cannot be achieved. The weak business performance is driven by lower than expected orders in the first half of the year.

For the current fiscal year 2019, revenues of EUR 95 million had so far been expected for the Group with the adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately break-even.

From today"s perspective, Group revenue and the adjusted EBITDA margin in 2019 will be significantly lower than originally forecasted. A more detailed forecast is not possible for the time being.

SLM Solutions will publish its full report for the first six months of the 2019 financial year on August 8, 2019.

About the company:



SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.

