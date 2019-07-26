DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2019
2019. július 26., péntek, 18:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SLM Solutions: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2019
Luebeck, July 26, 2019 - Following discussions with the management responsible for the Company"s international regions, the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, today came to the conclusion that the sales and earnings guidance originally issued by the previous management team for the 2019 financial year cannot be achieved. The weak business performance is driven by lower than expected orders in the first half of the year.
For the current fiscal year 2019, revenues of EUR 95 million had so far been expected for the Group with the adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately break-even.
From today"s perspective, Group revenue and the adjusted EBITDA margin in 2019 will be significantly lower than originally forecasted. A more detailed forecast is not possible for the time being.
SLM Solutions will publish its full report for the first six months of the 2019 financial year on August 8, 2019.
< End of the ad-hoc announcement >
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|847657
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
847657 26-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]