DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units

2019. július 27., szombat, 11:22





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions


Deutsche Börse AG: Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units


27-Jul-2019 / 11:22 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Börse AG - Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units



The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG has concluded, following today"s statement by London Stock Exchange Group plc confirming discussions about a possible acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd ("Refinitiv"), that it does not expect Deutsche Börse AG"s discussions with Refinitiv on a potential purchase of certain FX business units to be successfully completed.





Contact:

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17



Martin Halusa

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01



E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com







27-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847679





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



847679  27-Jul-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847679&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum