DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG:
2019. július 28., vasárnap, 17:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation No. 596/2014 (EU)
Ismaning, July 28, 2019 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG today resolved, with the approval of the Delisting Special Committee established by the Supervisory Board, to enter into an agreement with Highlight Communications AG regarding the public delisting tender offer announced by Highlight Communications AG.
The agreement stipulates, among other things, that Constantin Medien AG will support the public delisting tender offer and file an application for the withdrawal of the admission of Constantin Medien AG shares to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, subject to a review of the offer document yet be approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), an analysis of the intentions of Highlight Communications AG described therein in the context of a joint reasoned statement by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as a positive assessment regarding the adequacy of the offer price by an independent auditing firm. The Management Board and the Delisting Special Committee of the Supervisory Board are of the opinion that the conclusion of the delisting agreement is in the interest of the Company, in particular in order to gain the necessary planning security for a delisting process.
About Constantin Medien AG:
Contact:
Contact PR:
Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de
Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.de
Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 111
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207
|WKN:
|914720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|847691
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
847691 28-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]