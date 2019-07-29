DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Delisting





Constantin Medien AG: Agreement on conclusion of a delisting agreement with Highlight Communications AG





Ismaning, July 28, 2019 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG today resolved, with the approval of the Delisting Special Committee established by the Supervisory Board, to enter into an agreement with Highlight Communications AG regarding the public delisting tender offer announced by Highlight Communications AG.





The agreement stipulates, among other things, that Constantin Medien AG will support the public delisting tender offer and file an application for the withdrawal of the admission of Constantin Medien AG shares to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, subject to a review of the offer document yet be approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), an analysis of the intentions of Highlight Communications AG described therein in the context of a joint reasoned statement by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as a positive assessment regarding the adequacy of the offer price by an independent auditing firm. The Management Board and the Delisting Special Committee of the Supervisory Board are of the opinion that the conclusion of the delisting agreement is in the interest of the Company, in particular in order to gain the necessary planning security for a delisting process.





