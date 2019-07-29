DGAP-AFR: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 13.08.2019
Deutsch: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2019/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

Blocksbergstrasse 183

66955 Pirmasens

Deutschland
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de





 
