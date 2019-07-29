

DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results





bet-at-home.com AG: significant earnings increase in the first half of 2019 - EBITDA up by 94.9% to EUR 21.3 million





29.07.2019 / 10:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Group figures for the first half-year of 2019 (01.01. to 30.06.2019):



increase in gross betting and gaming revenue by 6.7% to EUR 71.1 million



EBITDA in the first half of 2019 at EUR 21.3 million



cash and cash equivalents and short-term time deposits of EUR 49.8 million





Positive revenue development in the first half of 2019:



Gross betting and gaming revenue in the first half of 2019 was EUR 71.1 million, up 6.7% on the same period in 2018 (H1 2018: EUR 66.6 million). The betting and gaming volume totaled EUR 1,588.4 million in this period (H1 2018: EUR 1,504.3 million).







Betting fees and gaming levies of EUR 10.2 million in the first half of 2019, were slightly higher than in the same period of the previous year (H1 2018: EUR 9.9 million). VAT on electronic services led to a negative impact on earnings of EUR 2.2 million in the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: EUR 4.5 million).







Accordingly, net betting and gaming revenue increased disproportionately by 12.4% to EUR 58.7 million (H1 2018: EUR 52.2 million).









Strengthening of the popularity of the brand and development of the customer base:



In the current financial year 2019, bet-at-home.com will continue to increase brand awareness through international advertising campaigns in the form of TV spots, print and online media as well as sponsoring cooperations and extensive bonus promotions.







As a result, marketing expenses in the first half of 2019 were below the reference value of the previous year at EUR 16.7 million (H1 2018: EUR 21.2 million) due to the lack of an additional marketing campaign in the context of major sporting events.







As at 30 June 2019, the bet-at-home.com AG Group had more than 5.1 million registered customers (30/06/2018: 5.0 million).









Earnings up significantly in the first half of 2019 - EBITDA almost doubled:



At EUR 21.3 million, EBITDA almost doubled in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year (H1 2018: EUR 10.9 million). Of this amount, EUR 8.6 million is attributable to the second quarter of 2019 (Q2 2018: EUR 1.6 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 20.4 million in the first six months of the financial year (H1 2018: EUR 10.3 million).









Stable asset and capital structure:



Taking into account the equity-reducing distribution of a dividend in May 2019 in the amount of EUR 45.6 million - thus EUR 6.50 per share - the consolidated equity as at 30/06/2019 amounts to EUR 36.4 million (31/12/2018: EUR 69.3 million). This resulted in a Group equity ratio of 45.7% as of the reporting date (31/12/2018: 67.0%).







The bet-at-home.com AG Group also held liquid assets and short-term time deposits in the amount of EUR 49.8 million as of 30 June 2019 (31/12/2018: EUR 78.3 million).









Outlook for the fiscal year 2019:



From the current perspective, and assuming an unchanging regulatory and tax law environment, the Management Board still expects a gross betting and gaming revenue between EUR 130 million and EUR 143 million in the fiscal year 2019. The decline in gross betting and gaming revenue compared to the financial year 2018 is attributable to legal uncertainties in Switzerland.







Furthermore, the Management Board still expects EBITDA to amount between EUR 29 million and EUR 33 million in the fiscal year 2019.









About bet-at-home.com:



The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 5.1 million registered customers, the stock listed company represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe"s most successful gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 290 employees as at 30 June 2019. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.



























29.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



