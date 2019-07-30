DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019
English: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/half-year-reports














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
