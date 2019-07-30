DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler adjusts 2019 full-year guidance
2019. július 29., hétfő, 19:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Schaeffler adjusts 2019 full-year guidance
HERZOGENAURACH, July 29, 2019. Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) today decided to adjust its 2019 full-year guidance for the Schaeffler Group as a whole and for its divisions.
1) at constant currency
"Revenue growth (at constant currency)", "EBIT margin (before special items)" and "Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities" are defined in the Annual Report 2018 on pages 34f and 56f, which is available at www.schaeffler.com."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|848329
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
848329 29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
