29.07.2019 / 20:30





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



ad pepper media International N.V.



Frankenstrasse 150 C



90461 Nuremberg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

25 Jul 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

21500000







