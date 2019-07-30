DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: METRO major shareholders Meridian and Beisheim intend to conclude a pooling agreement

2019. július 29., hétfő, 20:48





DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Agreement


METRO AG: METRO major shareholders Meridian and Beisheim intend to conclude a pooling agreement


29-Jul-2019 / 20:48 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



METRO AG has taken note of a joint press release by Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, in which they inform about their intention to enter into negotiations for the conclusion of a pooling agreement for the total of 20.55% of ordinary shares in METRO AG held by them according to the press release. In the press release, Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group further state that they intend to gradually expand their shareholdings in case of appropriate buying opportunities.



Declared objective of Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group is to consistently exercise the voting rights of the METRO shares held by them and to act unanimously vis-à-vis METRO AG and its other shareholders in material matters, in order to secure a positive development of METRO AG in the future.



The shareholdings of Meridian Foundation are managed by Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH which currently holds approximately 14.19% of the ordinary shares in METRO AG. Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar/Switzerland, and Beisheim Capital GmbH, Düsseldorf, currently jointly hold approximately 6.36% of the ordinary shares of METRO AG.

 


Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

Director Investor Relations







29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 848419





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



848419  29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848419&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum