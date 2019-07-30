DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Agreement





METRO AG has taken note of a joint press release by Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, in which they inform about their intention to enter into negotiations for the conclusion of a pooling agreement for the total of 20.55% of ordinary shares in METRO AG held by them according to the press release. In the press release, Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group further state that they intend to gradually expand their shareholdings in case of appropriate buying opportunities.

Declared objective of Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group is to consistently exercise the voting rights of the METRO shares held by them and to act unanimously vis-à-vis METRO AG and its other shareholders in material matters, in order to secure a positive development of METRO AG in the future.

The shareholdings of Meridian Foundation are managed by Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH which currently holds approximately 14.19% of the ordinary shares in METRO AG. Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar/Switzerland, and Beisheim Capital GmbH, Düsseldorf, currently jointly hold approximately 6.36% of the ordinary shares of METRO AG.





