DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: METRO major shareholders Meridian and Beisheim intend to conclude a pooling agreement
2019. július 29., hétfő, 20:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Agreement
METRO AG has taken note of a joint press release by Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, in which they inform about their intention to enter into negotiations for the conclusion of a pooling agreement for the total of 20.55% of ordinary shares in METRO AG held by them according to the press release. In the press release, Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group further state that they intend to gradually expand their shareholdings in case of appropriate buying opportunities.
Declared objective of Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group is to consistently exercise the voting rights of the METRO shares held by them and to act unanimously vis-à-vis METRO AG and its other shareholders in material matters, in order to secure a positive development of METRO AG in the future.
The shareholdings of Meridian Foundation are managed by Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH which currently holds approximately 14.19% of the ordinary shares in METRO AG. Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar/Switzerland, and Beisheim Capital GmbH, Düsseldorf, currently jointly hold approximately 6.36% of the ordinary shares of METRO AG.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|848419
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
848419 29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]