DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG adjusts forecast for 2019 Consolidated Group net profit and reaffirms new business forecast
2019. július 29., hétfő, 22:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRENKE AG adjusts forecast for 2019 Consolidated Group net profit and reaffirms new business forecast
Baden-Baden, July 29, 2019: The profitable new business generated in the past quarters continued to be a key driver of the Consolidated Group"s profitability in the reporting period. The changing overall economic environment and the associated fluctuations in the payment behaviour of customers will result in a higher loss rate. Based on the currently available projections, the Company expects the expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision to increase. Furthermore, GRENKE emphasises that a development such as that seen in the first half-year represents a certain degree of normalisation, as the losses in recent years, which were accompanied by a sharp rise in new business volume, were at a very low level. As a result, the Board of Directors is adjusting the full-year forecast for Consolidated Group net profit to EUR 138 to 148 million (previous forecast: EUR 147 to 156 million), which represents an increase of 5 to 13 percent compared to the previous year.
Given the robust business model and the continued good growth outlook, the Company is narrowing its forecast for new business growth in 2019 at GRENKE Group Leasing to 16 to 19 percent (previous forecast: 14 to 19 percent).
The GRENKE Consolidated Group"s financial report for the second quarter and first half-year of 2019 will be published on July 30, 2019.
Analysts and investors are kindly asked to direct any questions to
Renate Hauss
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About GRENKE
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 32 countries and employs more than 1,600 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at www.grenke.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|848427
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
848427 29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]