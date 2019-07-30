

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE AG raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2019





30-Jul-2019 / 09:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







In view of the business performance in the first half of 2019, the Executive Board of RWE AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the full year:





The Supply & Trading division, which due to a strong trading performance achieved an exceptionally high adjusted EBITDA of preliminary slightly above EUR400 million in the first six months, is also expected to end the full year significantly above EUR300 million. The original forecast published in March 2019 envisaged a range of EUR100 million to EUR300 million.





We continue to anticipate that European Power will post earnings at the lower end of the range of EUR250 million to EUR350 million.





On the back of unchanged earnings forecasts for the Lignite & Nuclear division (EUR300 million to EUR400 million) and innogy - continuing operations (EUR800 million to EUR900 million), the Executive Board now anticipates that the RWE Group (applying IFRS consolidation principles) will achieve adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.6 billion to EUR1.9 billion. A range of EUR1.4 billion to EUR1.7 billion had been forecast previously.





For planning purposes, RWE management uses adjusted figures that do not conform with IFRS consolidation principles, in which innogy is recognised as a purely financial investment under "other financial assets" ("RWE stand-alone"). Detailed information on the calculation of these figures can be found on page 58 of the 2018 Annual Report. According to the principles described above, management now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.4 billion to EUR1.7 billion (previously EUR1.2 billion to EUR1.5 billion) and adjusted net income of EUR0.5 billion to EUR0.8 billion (previously EUR0.3 billion to EUR0.6 billion).





RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2019 on 14 August 2019.



Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel















30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



