30-Jul-2019 / 10:37 CET/CEST


Portfolio value increases by approx. EUR 200 million in H1 2019



Hamburg, July 30, 2019 - The valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) as of June 30, 2019 conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG will lead to a positive effect on alstria"s income statement of approximately EUR 200 million (EUR 1.12 per share). The reasons for the valuation uplift are revaluations of individual properties due to new lettings and a further adjustment of the portfolio value to the current market environment.



The value of alstria"s real estate portfolio amounts to EUR 4.2 billion as of June 30, 2019.



Contact: 

alstria office REIT-AG

Ralf Dibbern

Head of IR & PR

Steinstrasse 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany

T +49 40 22 63 41-329

F +49 40 22 63 41-229

rdibbern@alstria.de

More information on:
www.alstria.com
www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT
www.beehive.work 

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per June 30, 2019 the portfolio comprised 116 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5 million m2.

EQS News ID: 848645





 
