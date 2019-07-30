DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases by approx. EUR 200 million in H1 2019
2019. július 30., kedd, 10:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Portfolio value increases by approx. EUR 200 million in H1 2019
Hamburg, July 30, 2019 - The valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) as of June 30, 2019 conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG will lead to a positive effect on alstria"s income statement of approximately EUR 200 million (EUR 1.12 per share). The reasons for the valuation uplift are revaluations of individual properties due to new lettings and a further adjustment of the portfolio value to the current market environment.
The value of alstria"s real estate portfolio amounts to EUR 4.2 billion as of June 30, 2019.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|848645
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
848645 30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
