1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Montserrat

Last name(s):

Foguet Roca



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Production







b) Amendment

Last name



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Biofrontera AG





b) LEI

391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006046113





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.20 EUR





64800.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.2000 EUR





64800.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-29; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



