Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.07.2019 / 10:47



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Montserrat
Last name(s): Foguet Roca

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Production



b) Amendment

Last name

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Biofrontera AG


b) LEI

391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006046113


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.20 EUR 64800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.2000 EUR 64800.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG

Hemmelrather Weg 201

51377 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com





 
52891  30.07.2019 


