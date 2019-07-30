DGAP-News: MBB SE completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
2019. július 30., kedd, 15:25
DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Takeover
MBB SE completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
Berlin, 30 July 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, today completed the acquisition of a 60% stake in Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.) and its subsidiaries (hereafter "Vorwerk").
Vorwerk is a leading civil engineering and plant construction specialist for underground gas, oil and power lines. The company benefits from the growing need to invest in German gas and electricity grids and with the support of MBB will continue on its current growth path. Next to MBB, Irene Vorwerk, the widow of the company founder, and Torben Kleinfeldt, the managing partner, will remain shareholders of the company.
Together with Vorwerk, MBB would have generated a consolidated revenue of over EUR 600 million at an EBITDA margin of more than 10% with over 3,000 employees in the financial year 2018.
About MBB SE:
MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model that has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.
Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board
Court of Registration
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|848885
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
848885 30.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]