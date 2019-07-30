DGAP-News: MBB SE completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk

2019. július 30., kedd, 15:25





DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Takeover


MBB SE completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk


30.07.2019 / 15:25



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MBB SE completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk



Berlin, 30 July 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, today completed the acquisition of a 60% stake in Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.) and its subsidiaries (hereafter "Vorwerk").



Vorwerk is a leading civil engineering and plant construction specialist for underground gas, oil and power lines. The company benefits from the growing need to invest in German gas and electricity grids and with the support of MBB will continue on its current growth path. Next to MBB, Irene Vorwerk, the widow of the company founder, and Torben Kleinfeldt, the managing partner, will remain shareholders of the company.



Together with Vorwerk, MBB would have generated a consolidated revenue of over EUR 600 million at an EBITDA margin of more than 10% with over 3,000 employees in the financial year 2018.



About MBB SE:



MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model that has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.



Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.



MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com



Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)

Dr Constantin Mang

Klaus Seidel



Chairman of the Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth



Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458















30.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 848885





 
End of News DGAP News Service




848885  30.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848885&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum