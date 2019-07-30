DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Takeover





Berlin, 30 July 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, today completed the acquisition of a 60% stake in Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.) and its subsidiaries (hereafter "Vorwerk").

Vorwerk is a leading civil engineering and plant construction specialist for underground gas, oil and power lines. The company benefits from the growing need to invest in German gas and electricity grids and with the support of MBB will continue on its current growth path. Next to MBB, Irene Vorwerk, the widow of the company founder, and Torben Kleinfeldt, the managing partner, will remain shareholders of the company.

Together with Vorwerk, MBB would have generated a consolidated revenue of over EUR 600 million at an EBITDA margin of more than 10% with over 3,000 employees in the financial year 2018.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model that has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.

