DGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG adjusts forecast for 2019
2019. július 30., kedd, 15:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Viscom AG adjusts forecast for 2019
Hanover, 30 July 2019 - On the basis of preliminary figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved consolidated revenue of around EUR 42.4 million for the first half of 2019 (previous year: EUR 42.9 million). Operating profit (EBIT) fell short of the Company"s expectations at around EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Incoming orders fell by 17.9 % from EUR 48.8 million in the first half of 2018 to EUR 40.0 million as of 30 June 2019.
Viscom could not escape the general development of the global economy. Considerably weaker-than-expected global industrial production diminished Viscom AG"s volume and margin performance. Declining growth, especially in the automotive industry, had a negative impact on business.
Due to the slowdown of global economic growth and industrial production, primarily in the automotive sector, Viscom now expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 85 million and EUR 94 million for 2019 as a whole (previous forecast: EUR 94 million to EUR 100 million). According to the current estimate, the EBIT-Margin is expected to be between 5 % and 9 % in 2019 (previous forecast: 10 % to 13 %). This equates to an EBIT of EUR 4.3 million to EUR 8.5 million (previous forecast: EUR 9.4 million to EUR 13 million).
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Anna Borkowski
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-861
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 861
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|848893
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
848893 30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]