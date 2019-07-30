DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast





Viscom AG adjusts forecast for 2019





30-Jul-2019 / 15:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viscom AG adjusts forecast for 2019

Hanover, 30 July 2019 - On the basis of preliminary figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved consolidated revenue of around EUR 42.4 million for the first half of 2019 (previous year: EUR 42.9 million). Operating profit (EBIT) fell short of the Company"s expectations at around EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Incoming orders fell by 17.9 % from EUR 48.8 million in the first half of 2018 to EUR 40.0 million as of 30 June 2019.

Viscom could not escape the general development of the global economy. Considerably weaker-than-expected global industrial production diminished Viscom AG"s volume and margin performance. Declining growth, especially in the automotive industry, had a negative impact on business.

Due to the slowdown of global economic growth and industrial production, primarily in the automotive sector, Viscom now expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 85 million and EUR 94 million for 2019 as a whole (previous forecast: EUR 94 million to EUR 100 million). According to the current estimate, the EBIT-Margin is expected to be between 5 % and 9 % in 2019 (previous forecast: 10 % to 13 %). This equates to an EBIT of EUR 4.3 million to EUR 8.5 million (previous forecast: EUR 9.4 million to EUR 13 million).





The final key financial and earnings figures for the first half of 2019 will be published on 13 August 2019.

Contact:Viscom AGInvestor RelationsAnna BorkowskiCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-861Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de