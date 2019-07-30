DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019

German: https://www.sglcarbon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

English: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/company/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/





