Hiermit gibt die SGL CARBON SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 06.08.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 06.08.2019
Deutsch: https://www.sglcarbon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Englisch: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/company/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
