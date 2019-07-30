







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.07.2019 / 17:05







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Donau Invest Beteiligungsges.m.b.H



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Isabella

Last name(s):

de Krassny

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

curasan AG





b) LEI

391200YUNR21SPCTPK50



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2YPGM4





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.05 EUR





63000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.05 EUR





63000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



