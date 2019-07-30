DGAP-DD: curasan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Donau Invest Beteiligungsges.m.b.H

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Isabella
Last name(s): de Krassny
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

curasan AG


b) LEI

391200YUNR21SPCTPK50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.05 EUR 63000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.05 EUR 63000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














