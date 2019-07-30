DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





30.07.2019 / 18:10





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019

German: http://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte.html

English: http:///www.schweizer.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html





30.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

