RIB Group raises Guidance on Revenue and Operating EBITDA


Guidance raised: Revenues EUR 200 million to EUR 220 million (previously: EUR 180 million to EUR 200 million) and operating EBITDA EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million (previously: EUR 36 million to EUR 46 million)



Stuttgart, Germany, July 30, 2019. RIB Software SE, the world"s leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise platform technology, raises its guidance for Revenues and Operating EBITDA.



Based on the business development in the first six months and a very strong performance in July as well as a continued strong M&A pipeline, RIB today raised its revenue guidance from EUR 180 million - EUR 200 million to EUR 200 million - EUR 220 million (Group revenue 2018: EUR 136.9 million). At the same time, RIB has raised its operating EBITDA guidance from EUR 36 million - EUR 46 million to EUR 45 million - EUR 50 million.










