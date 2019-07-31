







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.07.2019 / 22:56







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Phillip R.

Last name(s):

Cox



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the Board of Directors







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.000 USD





14000.000 USD



14.010 USD





4203.000 USD



14.020 USD





12618.000 USD



14.030 USD





15433.000 USD



14.040 USD





2808.000 USD



14.050 USD





5620.000 USD



14.060 USD





5624.000 USD



14.070 USD





2814.000 USD



14.095 USD





1409.500 USD



14.100 USD





7050.000 USD



14.110 USD





1411.000 USD



14.120 USD





1412.000 USD



14.130 USD





3249.900 USD



14.140 USD





3817.800 USD



14.150 USD





2830.000 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.05 USD





84300.200 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-30; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



