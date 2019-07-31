DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.07.2019 / 22:56



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Phillip R.
Last name(s): Cox

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)













































































Price(s) Volume(s)
14.000 USD 14000.000 USD
14.010 USD 4203.000 USD
14.020 USD 12618.000 USD
14.030 USD 15433.000 USD
14.040 USD 2808.000 USD
14.050 USD 5620.000 USD
14.060 USD 5624.000 USD
14.070 USD 2814.000 USD
14.095 USD 1409.500 USD
14.100 USD 7050.000 USD
14.110 USD 1411.000 USD
14.120 USD 1412.000 USD
14.130 USD 3249.900 USD
14.140 USD 3817.800 USD
14.150 USD 2830.000 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.05 USD 84300.200 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-30; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
