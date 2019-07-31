

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





31.07.2019 / 10:22





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









On 30 August 2019, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at

https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/9d18da84-e90a-4874-9615-c595c63577b5 (short URL: https://t1p.de/5vlj)





























31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



