ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31-Jul-2019 / 11:12 CET/CEST


ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
English: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/





























