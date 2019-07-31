DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
English: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/














Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

