DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2019. július 31., szerda, 11:09
DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: ZEAL Network SE / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten
Hiermit gibt die ZEAL Network SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|Großbritannien
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
849543 31.07.2019
