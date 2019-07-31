DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die ZEAL Network SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 14.08.2019
Englisch: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

Großbritannien
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
