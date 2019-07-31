DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2019 / 15:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019
German: http://www.vwfsag.de/hjfbleasing19
English: http://www.vwfsag.com/hyfrleasing19














Language: English
Company: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
