2019. augusztus 01., csütörtök, 09:40





01.08.2019 / 09:40


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019
German: http://www.ohb.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4

28359 Bremen

Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de





 
