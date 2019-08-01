DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019

German: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx

English: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports-44.aspx





