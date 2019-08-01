DGAP-AFR: Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


01.08.2019 / 10:01


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019
German: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx
English: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports-44.aspx














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
