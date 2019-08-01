DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: METRO AG


METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


01.08.2019 / 10:56


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: METRO AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Metro-Straße 1
PLZ: 40235
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Bildung Stimmrechtspool

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Meridian Stiftung
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Essen, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Beisheim Holding GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

29.07.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 20,63 % 0,00 % 20,63 % 360121736
letzte Mitteilung 14,19 % 0,00 % 14,19 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019 0 74305085 0 % 20,63 %
Summe 74305085 20,63 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:










































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Meridian Stiftung % % %
Gebr. Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG % % %
BVG Beteiligungs- und Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH % % %
Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH 20,63 % % 20,63 %
 


Meridian Stiftung % % %
Gebr. Schmidt Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH % % %
Gebr. Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG % % %
BVG Beteiligungs- und Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH % % %
Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH 20,63 % % 20,63 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Bildung eines Stimmrechtspools zwischen der Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH (Essen), der Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf) und der Beisheim Holding GmbH (Baar/Schweiz). 


Datum

31.07.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
