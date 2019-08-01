DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG


METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.08.2019 / 11:06


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: METRO AG
Street: Metro-Straße 1
Postal code: 40235
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Establishment of a voting pool

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung
City of registered office, country: Munich, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Beisheim Holding GmbH, Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

29 Jul 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.63 % 0 % 20.63 % 360121736
Previous notification 6.56 % 0 % 6.56 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019 0 74305085 0 % 20.63 %
Total 74305085 20.63 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung % % %
Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Beisheim Capital GmbH 20.63 % % 20.63 %
 


Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung % % %
Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Beisheim Capital GmbH 20.63 % % 20.63 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Establishment of a voting pool between Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf), Beisheim Holding GmbH (Baar/Switzerland) and Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft (Essen). The existing pooling agreement between Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf) and Beisheim Holding (Baar/Switzerland) will be suspended for the duration of the new pooling agreement. 


Date

31 Jul 2019














Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
