

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG





METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





01.08.2019 / 11:01





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

METRO AG

Street:

Metro-Straße 1

Postal code:

40235

City:

Dusseldorf

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Establishment of a voting pool



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung

City of registered office, country: Baar, Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Beisheim Holding GmbH, Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

29 Jul 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

20.63 %

0 %

20.63 %

360121736

Previous notification

6.56 %

0 %

6.56 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000BFB0019

0

74305085

0 %

20.63 %

Total

74305085

20.63 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung

%

%

%

Beisheim Holding GmbH

20.63 %

%

20.63 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Establishment of a voting pool between Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf), Beisheim Holding GmbH (Baar/Switzerland) and Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft (Essen). The existing pooling agreement between Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf) and Beisheim Holding (Baar/Switzerland) will be suspended for the duration of the new pooling agreement.





Date

31 Jul 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



