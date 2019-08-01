

Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

METRO AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Metro-Straße 1

PLZ:

40235

Ort:

Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Bildung Stimmrechtspool



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Baar, Schweiz



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Beisheim Holding GmbH, Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

29.07.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

20,63 %

0 %

20,63 %

360121736

letzte Mitteilung

6,56 %

0 %

6,56 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000BFB0019

0

74305085

0 %

20,63 %

Summe

74305085

20,63 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung

%

%

%

Beisheim Holding GmbH

20,63 %

%

20,63 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Bildung eines Stimmrechtspools zwischen der Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf), der Beisheim Holding GmbH (Baar/Schweiz) und der Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH (Essen). Der bestehende Poolvertrag zwischen der Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf) und der Beisheim Holding GmbH (Baar/Schweiz) ruht für die Dauer des Bestehens des neuen Poolvertrags.





Datum

31.07.2019



