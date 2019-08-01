DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 23 July 2019 until and including 31 July 2019, a number of 285,965 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.



























Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
23.07.2019 7,926 223.0432
24.07.2019 7,494 223.0633
25.07.2019 38,894 220.8753
26.07.2019 40,000 219.5015
29.07.2019 32,242 220.6887
30.07.2019 77,056 219.0826
31.07.2019 82,353 217.9455

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 31 July 2019 amounts to 699,909 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 01 August 2019



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
