Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 July 2019 until and including 31 July 2019, a number of 285,965 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

23.07.2019

7,926

223.0432

24.07.2019

7,494

223.0633

25.07.2019

38,894

220.8753

26.07.2019

40,000

219.5015

29.07.2019

32,242

220.6887

30.07.2019

77,056

219.0826

31.07.2019

82,353

217.9455



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 31 July 2019 amounts to 699,909 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 01 August 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management