DGAP-News: CENTOGENE Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Republic of Tajikistan
2019. augusztus 01., csütörtök, 15:00
CENTOGENE Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Republic of Tajikistan
"We are honored to be collaborating with the Republic of Tajikistan in order to enable the early diagnosis of hereditary genetic diseases, support the education of rare disease diagnosis and treatment, and drive sustainable clinical research," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO CENTOGENE. "Our priority with this collaboration is to help end the diagnostic odyssey that rare disease patients face in Tajikistan, and bring hope to patients with rare diseases and their families."
The intended cooperation includes education, capacity development and clinical research related to hereditary genetic diseases, and the genetic diagnosis of patients in Tajikistan where a rare hereditary disease is suspected. Further details of the cooperation will be finalized over the next few months.
About CENTOGENE
