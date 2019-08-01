







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.08.2019 / 15:27







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

52.80 EUR





2587.20 EUR



52.85 EUR





3752.35 EUR



53.30 EUR





3304.60 EUR



52.85 EUR





5602.10 EUR



53.30 EUR





2398.50 EUR



52.95 EUR





635.40 EUR



53.30 EUR





8314.80 EUR



52.90 EUR





1904.40 EUR



53.30 EUR





3198.00 EUR



52.95 EUR





370.65 EUR



53.25 EUR





53.25 EUR



52.95 EUR





1800.30 EUR



53.25 EUR





905.25 EUR



52.95 EUR





1747.35 EUR



53.30 EUR





3997.50 EUR



52.95 EUR





2647.50 EUR



53.25 EUR





7188.75 EUR



53.30 EUR





639.60 EUR



52.95 EUR





900.15 EUR



53.30 EUR





2398.50 EUR



52.65 EUR





1842.75 EUR



52.85 EUR





1796.90 EUR



52.85 EUR





1796.90 EUR



52.85 EUR





1744.05 EUR



52.90 EUR





5290.00 EUR



52.75 EUR





52.75 EUR



52.75 EUR





474.75 EUR



52.75 EUR





1371.50 EUR



52.80 EUR





1900.80 EUR



52.95 EUR





4024.20 EUR



53.25 EUR





3940.50 EUR



52.95 EUR





317.70 EUR



52.95 EUR





741.30 EUR



53.20 EUR





106.40 EUR



52.75 EUR





9495.00 EUR



52.95 EUR





158.85 EUR



53.20 EUR





319.20 EUR



52.75 EUR





263.75 EUR



52.95 EUR





5559.75 EUR



53.20 EUR





851.20 EUR



52.95 EUR





7571.85 EUR



53.20 EUR





106.40 EUR



52.95 EUR





11384.25 EUR



53.25 EUR





1171.50 EUR



52.95 EUR





794.25 EUR



53.30 EUR





319.80 EUR



52.95 EUR





5612.70 EUR



53.25 EUR





3354.75 EUR



52.95 EUR





2647.50 EUR



53.30 EUR





1599.00 EUR



53.25 EUR





1224.75 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.0209 EUR





132181.1700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-29; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



