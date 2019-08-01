DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.08.2019 / 15:27



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
52.80 EUR 2587.20 EUR
52.85 EUR 3752.35 EUR
53.30 EUR 3304.60 EUR
52.85 EUR 5602.10 EUR
53.30 EUR 2398.50 EUR
52.95 EUR 635.40 EUR
53.30 EUR 8314.80 EUR
52.90 EUR 1904.40 EUR
53.30 EUR 3198.00 EUR
52.95 EUR 370.65 EUR
53.25 EUR 53.25 EUR
52.95 EUR 1800.30 EUR
53.25 EUR 905.25 EUR
52.95 EUR 1747.35 EUR
53.30 EUR 3997.50 EUR
52.95 EUR 2647.50 EUR
53.25 EUR 7188.75 EUR
53.30 EUR 639.60 EUR
52.95 EUR 900.15 EUR
53.30 EUR 2398.50 EUR
52.65 EUR 1842.75 EUR
52.85 EUR 1796.90 EUR
52.85 EUR 1796.90 EUR
52.85 EUR 1744.05 EUR
52.90 EUR 5290.00 EUR
52.75 EUR 52.75 EUR
52.75 EUR 474.75 EUR
52.75 EUR 1371.50 EUR
52.80 EUR 1900.80 EUR
52.95 EUR 4024.20 EUR
53.25 EUR 3940.50 EUR
52.95 EUR 317.70 EUR
52.95 EUR 741.30 EUR
53.20 EUR 106.40 EUR
52.75 EUR 9495.00 EUR
52.95 EUR 158.85 EUR
53.20 EUR 319.20 EUR
52.75 EUR 263.75 EUR
52.95 EUR 5559.75 EUR
53.20 EUR 851.20 EUR
52.95 EUR 7571.85 EUR
53.20 EUR 106.40 EUR
52.95 EUR 11384.25 EUR
53.25 EUR 1171.50 EUR
52.95 EUR 794.25 EUR
53.30 EUR 319.80 EUR
52.95 EUR 5612.70 EUR
53.25 EUR 3354.75 EUR
52.95 EUR 2647.50 EUR
53.30 EUR 1599.00 EUR
53.25 EUR 1224.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.0209 EUR 132181.1700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
