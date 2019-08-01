DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.08.2019 / 15:40



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
50.30 EUR 7293.50 EUR
50.30 EUR 402.40 EUR
50.30 EUR 2263.50 EUR
50.30 EUR 4527.00 EUR
50.30 EUR 4828.80 EUR
50.35 EUR 3625.20 EUR
50.30 EUR 2464.70 EUR
50.30 EUR 2062.30 EUR
50.30 EUR 1156.90 EUR
50.35 EUR 3826.60 EUR
50.28 EUR 1106.05 EUR
50.28 EUR 100.55 EUR
50.35 EUR 2618.20 EUR
50.35 EUR 755.25 EUR
50.40 EUR 3780.00 EUR
50.40 EUR 4082.40 EUR
50.40 EUR 5443.20 EUR
50.45 EUR 25225.00 EUR
50.45 EUR 6054.00 EUR
50.45 EUR 10998.10 EUR
50.45 EUR 8172.90 EUR
50.45 EUR 2774.75 EUR
50.45 EUR 13117.00 EUR
50.45 EUR 50.45 EUR
50.45 EUR 9282.80 EUR
50.35 EUR 14198.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.3991 EUR 140210.2500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
