







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.08.2019 / 15:40







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.30 EUR





7293.50 EUR



50.30 EUR





402.40 EUR



50.30 EUR





2263.50 EUR



50.30 EUR





4527.00 EUR



50.30 EUR





4828.80 EUR



50.35 EUR





3625.20 EUR



50.30 EUR





2464.70 EUR



50.30 EUR





2062.30 EUR



50.30 EUR





1156.90 EUR



50.35 EUR





3826.60 EUR



50.28 EUR





1106.05 EUR



50.28 EUR





100.55 EUR



50.35 EUR





2618.20 EUR



50.35 EUR





755.25 EUR



50.40 EUR





3780.00 EUR



50.40 EUR





4082.40 EUR



50.40 EUR





5443.20 EUR



50.45 EUR





25225.00 EUR



50.45 EUR





6054.00 EUR



50.45 EUR





10998.10 EUR



50.45 EUR





8172.90 EUR



50.45 EUR





2774.75 EUR



50.45 EUR





13117.00 EUR



50.45 EUR





50.45 EUR



50.45 EUR





9282.80 EUR



50.35 EUR





14198.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

50.3991 EUR





140210.2500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-30; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



