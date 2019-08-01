







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.08.2019 / 15:46







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

52.00 EUR





1768.00 EUR



51.95 EUR





1766.30 EUR



52.10 EUR





2292.40 EUR



52.10 EUR





2136.10 EUR



52.05 EUR





3643.50 EUR



52.00 EUR





1768.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





1196.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





572.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





52.00 EUR



52.25 EUR





2246.75 EUR



52.15 EUR





5215.00 EUR



52.20 EUR





2714.40 EUR



52.30 EUR





1046.00 EUR



52.30 EUR





889.10 EUR



52.35 EUR





3141.00 EUR



52.35 EUR





1884.60 EUR



52.30 EUR





3922.50 EUR



52.30 EUR





1255.20 EUR



52.30 EUR





313.80 EUR



52.35 EUR





1779.90 EUR



52.35 EUR





1779.90 EUR



52.35 EUR





2774.55 EUR



52.35 EUR





785.25 EUR



52.30 EUR





1778.20 EUR



52.30 EUR





1725.90 EUR



52.30 EUR





1725.90 EUR



52.30 EUR





679.90 EUR



52.35 EUR





2408.10 EUR



52.35 EUR





1151.70 EUR



52.25 EUR





1881.00 EUR



52.20 EUR





1879.20 EUR



52.30 EUR





1830.50 EUR



52.30 EUR





1778.20 EUR



52.25 EUR





1776.50 EUR



52.25 EUR





52.25 EUR



52.25 EUR





1828.75 EUR



52.10 EUR





1510.90 EUR



52.10 EUR





312.60 EUR



52.05 EUR





988.95 EUR



52.05 EUR





468.45 EUR



52.05 EUR





312.30 EUR



52.05 EUR





3643.50 EUR



52.00 EUR





1820.00 EUR



51.95 EUR





1870.20 EUR



52.00 EUR





2288.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





520.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





884.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





520.00 EUR



52.10 EUR





3907.50 EUR



52.10 EUR





468.90 EUR



52.00 EUR





5044.00 EUR



52.15 EUR





2451.05 EUR



52.15 EUR





990.85 EUR



52.15 EUR





1095.15 EUR



52.15 EUR





1199.45 EUR



52.20 EUR





626.40 EUR



52.30 EUR





156.90 EUR



52.25 EUR





5799.75 EUR



52.30 EUR





732.20 EUR



52.25 EUR





5120.50 EUR



52.30 EUR





1202.90 EUR



52.25 EUR





1881.00 EUR



52.20 EUR





1305.00 EUR



52.20 EUR





3236.40 EUR



52.20 EUR





1044.00 EUR



52.25 EUR





3709.75 EUR



52.15 EUR





1877.40 EUR



52.10 EUR





468.90 EUR



52.25 EUR





2090.00 EUR



52.25 EUR





156.75 EUR



52.25 EUR





2246.75 EUR



52.20 EUR





3497.40 EUR



52.15 EUR





3754.80 EUR



52.20 EUR





2923.20 EUR



52.15 EUR





1877.40 EUR



52.25 EUR





3709.75 EUR



52.20 EUR





1827.00 EUR



52.25 EUR





1828.75 EUR



52.25 EUR





1881.00 EUR



52.30 EUR





52.30 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

52.1896 EUR





148740.3500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-31; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



