DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

2019. augusztus 01., csütörtök, 15:48








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.08.2019 / 15:46



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































































































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 1768.00 EUR
51.95 EUR 1766.30 EUR
52.10 EUR 2292.40 EUR
52.10 EUR 2136.10 EUR
52.05 EUR 3643.50 EUR
52.00 EUR 1768.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 1196.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 572.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 52.00 EUR
52.25 EUR 2246.75 EUR
52.15 EUR 5215.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 2714.40 EUR
52.30 EUR 1046.00 EUR
52.30 EUR 889.10 EUR
52.35 EUR 3141.00 EUR
52.35 EUR 1884.60 EUR
52.30 EUR 3922.50 EUR
52.30 EUR 1255.20 EUR
52.30 EUR 313.80 EUR
52.35 EUR 1779.90 EUR
52.35 EUR 1779.90 EUR
52.35 EUR 2774.55 EUR
52.35 EUR 785.25 EUR
52.30 EUR 1778.20 EUR
52.30 EUR 1725.90 EUR
52.30 EUR 1725.90 EUR
52.30 EUR 679.90 EUR
52.35 EUR 2408.10 EUR
52.35 EUR 1151.70 EUR
52.25 EUR 1881.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 1879.20 EUR
52.30 EUR 1830.50 EUR
52.30 EUR 1778.20 EUR
52.25 EUR 1776.50 EUR
52.25 EUR 52.25 EUR
52.25 EUR 1828.75 EUR
52.10 EUR 1510.90 EUR
52.10 EUR 312.60 EUR
52.05 EUR 988.95 EUR
52.05 EUR 468.45 EUR
52.05 EUR 312.30 EUR
52.05 EUR 3643.50 EUR
52.00 EUR 1820.00 EUR
51.95 EUR 1870.20 EUR
52.00 EUR 2288.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 520.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 884.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 520.00 EUR
52.10 EUR 3907.50 EUR
52.10 EUR 468.90 EUR
52.00 EUR 5044.00 EUR
52.15 EUR 2451.05 EUR
52.15 EUR 990.85 EUR
52.15 EUR 1095.15 EUR
52.15 EUR 1199.45 EUR
52.20 EUR 626.40 EUR
52.30 EUR 156.90 EUR
52.25 EUR 5799.75 EUR
52.30 EUR 732.20 EUR
52.25 EUR 5120.50 EUR
52.30 EUR 1202.90 EUR
52.25 EUR 1881.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 1305.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 3236.40 EUR
52.20 EUR 1044.00 EUR
52.25 EUR 3709.75 EUR
52.15 EUR 1877.40 EUR
52.10 EUR 468.90 EUR
52.25 EUR 2090.00 EUR
52.25 EUR 156.75 EUR
52.25 EUR 2246.75 EUR
52.20 EUR 3497.40 EUR
52.15 EUR 3754.80 EUR
52.20 EUR 2923.20 EUR
52.15 EUR 1877.40 EUR
52.25 EUR 3709.75 EUR
52.20 EUR 1827.00 EUR
52.25 EUR 1828.75 EUR
52.25 EUR 1881.00 EUR
52.30 EUR 52.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
52.1896 EUR 148740.3500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-31; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



52969  01.08.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum