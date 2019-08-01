DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019

German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_alstria_H1_2019.pdf

English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/E_alstria_H1_2019.pdf





