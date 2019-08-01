DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: alstria office REIT-AG / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten


alstria office REIT-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


01.08.2019 / 15:44


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die alstria office REIT-AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 13.08.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 13.08.2019
Deutsch: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_alstria_H1_2019.pdf
Englisch: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/E_alstria_H1_2019.pdf














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
