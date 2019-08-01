DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Notification of Stabilization Measure and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 lit. f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

The option granted by Global Fashion Group S.A. to the stabilisation manager to purchase up to 4,000,000 additional shares in Global Fashion Group S.A. (ISIN: LU2010095458; German Securities Code (WKN): A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG) at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in the amount of 2,000,000 shares on 01 August 2019.

The stabilization period has been terminated on 01 August 2019.