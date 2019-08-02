DGAP-News: Wirecard and Sisal Group - through SisalPay - enter strategic cooperation to drive digital payments in Italy
2019. augusztus 02., péntek, 07:15
DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Wirecard and Sisal Group - through SisalPay - enter strategic cooperation to drive digital payments in Italy
"With the help of Wirecard, SisalPay can unlock the potential of digitization and offer customers new integrated solutions to offer consumer maximum flexibility. We are delighted to contribute our global expertise in digital payments to SisalPay"s business strategy and expect a further expansion of the strategic partnership," added Julian Weste, Vice President Sales Financial Institutions and FinTech Europe at Wirecard.
About SisalPay:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|850853
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
850853 02.08.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]