Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Silke
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt
Position: Member of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
17.52 EUR 10862.40 EUR
17.35 EUR 1314.75 EUR
17.54 EUR 6454.72 EUR
17.55 EUR 2685.15 EUR
17.56 EUR 10079.44 EUR
17.57 EUR 2863.91 EUR
17.58 EUR 2074.44 EUR
17.59 EUR 4802.07 EUR
17.60 EUR 46745.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.576 EUR 87882.48 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-31; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA














Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
