DGAP-AFR: Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. augusztus 02., péntek, 13:35





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Masterflex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


02.08.2019 / 13:35


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Masterflex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019
German: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/2019.html
English: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/2019.html














02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE

Willy-Brandt-Allee 300

45891 Gelsenkirchen

Germany
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




851235  02.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851235&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum