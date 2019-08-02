







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Steelhorse Capital UG (haftungsbeschränkt)



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Emmanuel

Last name(s):

Thomassin

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

42.50 EUR





350115.00 EUR



42.50 EUR





417987.50 EUR



42.50 EUR





116577.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

42.50 EUR





884680.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-31; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



