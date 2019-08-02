DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Steelhorse Capital UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Emmanuel
Last name(s): Thomassin
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
42.50 EUR 350115.00 EUR
42.50 EUR 417987.50 EUR
42.50 EUR 116577.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
42.50 EUR 884680.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-31; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
